Infinity War smashes box-office records here

Singaporeans just cannot get enough of Marvel's pantheon of superheroes, with the latest movie Avengers: Infinity War landing another box-office knockout.

Over its five-day roll-out here from Wednesday to Sunday, it earned $6.12 million. This is the biggest five-day opening weekend here.

If only the period from Thursday to Sunday is considered, the $5.26 million in ticket sales represents the biggest opening weekend of all time in Singapore.

The film is about the Avengers coming together to battle the god-like villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) as he seeks the powerful Infinity Stones.

It was directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who together also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

The distributor here expects Infinity War to leap past the takings for another Marvel movie, Black Panther, which is currently this year's top-grossing movie here with $9.7 million in takings.

Yet another Marvel flick, Thor: Ragnarok, reigned as Singapore's top grosser last year with $8.1 million earned.

The all-time top three films here all hail from Marvel, with The Avengers (2012) netting $13.73 million, Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) earning $13.11 million and Iron Man 3 (2013) collecting $12.64 million.

The top-grossing Singapore film of all time is Jack Neo's Ah Boys To Men 2 (2013), which netted $7.9 million.