Industry drops shows with fallen stars

SEOUL • The K-pop scandal has pushed some companies to protect their image by cutting all ties to the artists in trouble.

YG Entertainment, which has terminated the contract of BigBang singer Seungri, is now withdrawing from sale merchandise that bears his image, such as light sticks and mugs.

The police have booked the 28-year-old for procuring sexual favours for would-be investors of the Burning Sun club as well as sharing an obscene photograph.

YG's share price took a big hit recently, when the scandal broke, and its chief executive vowed to protect profits and investors.

The delete button has also been pressed by broadcast networks to keep their distance from Seungri and Jung Joon-young, 30.

Jung is under arrest for filming and sharing videos of women in sex acts.

According to The Korea Herald, broadcasters SBS, MBC and KBS as well as cable channels have yanked shows which feature the duo from their Video On Demand line-up.