Indonesian artists dominate Anugerah Planet Muzik

Indonesian music acts swept the major awards at the 17th edition of regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik 2018 on Friday.

Pop singer Judika emerged as the biggest winner, winning four categories - Best APM Song and Best Song (Indonesia) for his hit Jikalau Kau Cinta, Best Artiste (Male) and Best Collaboration (Artiste), shared with Malaysian pop queen Siti Nurhaliza for their duet Kisah Ku Inginkan.

In his acceptance speech after picking up the Best APM Song prize, Judika dedicated his win to the victims of the recent tsunami that hit Indonesian city Palu in Central Sulawesi.

"This award is for friends who are affected, so that they may rise again with spirit," he said.

Veteran Indonesian singer Rossa, whose singing career spans three decades, was honoured with a Planet Music Special Award while fellow Indonesian singer Isyana Sarasvati won Best Female Artist.

Other Indonesian acts who won are pop trio GAC for Best Duo/Group, Sheila on 7 for Best Band, and newcomers Sara Fajira for Best New Artiste (Female) and Adrian Khalif for Best New Artiste (Male).

The annual awards show was organised by Mediacorp's Malay television channel Suria and radio stations Warna 94.2FM and Ria 89.7FM.

Singapore singer Sufie Rashid was the biggest local winner with two awards - Most Popular Song (Singapore) for the second year running for Aku Sendiri and Most Popular Artiste (Singapore).

Malaysian singer Khai Bahar won APM Most Popular Artiste for the second year running and also the Social Media Icon award, while Brunei singer Jaz won Best Collaboration (Song) for Teman Bahagia.

The awards show, held at Mediacorp's MES Theatre, also saw performances by winners like Judika, Siti Nurhaliza and Malaysian singer Ayda Jebat, who won Best Song (Malaysia) for the energetic dance-pop number Mata.

Rossa ended the show, which lasted two hours and 45 minutes, with a medley of her hits including Ayat-Ayat Cinta and Pudar.

A total of 18 awards were given out, including Best Song (Singapore), which went to home-grown newcomer Farhan Shah's catchy hit Racun, and APM Most Popular Song for Malaysian singer Haqiem Rusli's Tergantung Sepi.

The show also featured hosts Nabil Ahmad from Malaysia, Fiza O from Singapore and Daniel Mananta from Indonesia.