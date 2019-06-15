In short: YG founder resigns over scandal backlash

YG founder resigns over scandal backlash

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk is stepping down from all positions at the South Korean agency.

It has been slammed by K-pop fans over its handling of artists after former BigBang singer Seungri and former iKON leader B.I got into trouble.

Watch Cities Of Last Things on Netflix

Netflix has picked up the Taiwanese sci-fi drama Cities Of Last Things (2018).

Directed by Malaysia-born Ho Wi Ding, it was the opening film of the Singapore International Film Festival late last year.