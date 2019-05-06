In short: Vincent Cassel to play villain in Westworld

Vincent Cassel to play villain in Westworld

French actor Vincent Cassel is joining the cast of HBO's Westworld for the mind-bending science-fiction drama's third season, set to air next year, his team has told Agence France-Presse. It is his first recurring television role.

The Tinseltown press first reported the casting news last week, with The Hollywood Reporter saying the 52-year-old would be playing a villain.

Woody Allen fails to sell memoir

Oscar-winning director Woody Allen - who has been largely shunned by Hollywood over resurfaced allegations that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow nearly three decades ago - appears to be losing stature in the publishing industry too, according to The New York Times.

He has been quietly trying to sell his memoir in the past year, according to executives at four major publishing houses, only to be met with indifference, with some publishers declining to even read the material.