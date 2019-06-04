In short: The Vamps to perform here

The Vamps to perform here

British pop rockers The Vamps will perform at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, on Aug 15.

Tickets from $98 go on sale from June 12 at 10am through Ticketek (www.ticketek.com.sg).

Godzilla earned $67 million over weekend

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters topped the North American box office over the weekend, netting US$49 million (S$67 million).

However, the ticket sales paled in comparison to the previous Godzilla instalment, which opened in 2014 with US$93 million.