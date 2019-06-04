In short: The Vamps to perform here

Published
1 hour ago

The Vamps to perform here

British pop rockers The Vamps will perform at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, on Aug 15.

Tickets from $98 go on sale from June 12 at 10am through Ticketek (www.ticketek.com.sg).

Godzilla earned $67 million over weekend

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters topped the North American box office over the weekend, netting US$49 million (S$67 million).

However, the ticket sales paled in comparison to the previous Godzilla instalment, which opened in 2014 with US$93 million.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2019, with the headline 'In short'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content