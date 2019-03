Red Hot Chili Peppers rock at pyramids

Californian funk-rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers (right) played in front of Egypt's great pyramids of Giza last Friday, entertaining more than 10,000 people at the site and many more over a livestream link.

Narendra Modi biopic out next month

A Bollywood biopic on Mr Narendra Modi's rise from humble beginnings to Indian prime minster is set to hit cinemas next month.