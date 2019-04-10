In short: Oprah donates $2.7 million to Hurricane Maria relief

Oprah donates $2.7 million to Hurricane Maria relief

Oprah Winfrey is donating US$2 million (S$2.7 million) to help Puerto Rico bounce back from Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017.

Julianne Moore to star in Lisey's Story

Julianne Moore will star in an Apple Drama Series based on Stephen King's novel, Lisey's Story (2006). King will write the script for all eight episodes.

Allison Mack pleads guilty in sex-cult case

Smallville actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty in a case in which she recruited women for a secret sect. The women were forced to have sex with its founder, Keith Raniere.

Madonna to sing at Eurovision

Madonna will perform two songs at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.