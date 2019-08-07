In short: New sex abuse charges against R. Kelly

New sex abuse charges against R. Kelly

The sprawling sex abuse scandal involving R&B singer R. Kelly expanded on Monday to the state of Minnesota, where charges against him include engaging in prostitution with a minor. The new charges came days after he pleaded not guilty in New York to charges over recruiting girls for sex while touring.

Simpsons composer sues over dismissal

Alf Clausen, a long-time composer of The Simpsons, has sued over his dismissal from the long-running animated series, saying he was discriminated against because of his age and a perceived disability. The lawsuit comes nearly two years after he said he was fired from composing and conducting all music for the prime-time show.

Tencent may get stake in Universal Music Group Chinese Internet giant

Tencent is in early talks to take a stake in Universal Music Group, a behemoth in the global music industry, UMG's French owner said on Tuesday. If a deal is confirmed, Shenzhen-based Tencent is to take 10 per cent in Universal Music, with an option to pick up another 10 per cent.