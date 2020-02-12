In short: New BBC documentary to chart Greta Thunberg's life

New BBC documentary to chart Greta Thunberg's life

It is for the Greta good of the environment. On Monday, broadcaster BBC said it will make a new documentary series with teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg (above), charting her life and exploring the science behind climate change.

Rapper Lil Wayne tops Billboard chart

Rapper Lil Wayne has scored his fifth No. 1 on the Billboard chart, with his Funeral album.

Roddy Ricch's album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial fell to No.2, while Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By took the No. 3 spot.

Oscar-winning Parasite is No.1 on Apple iTunes, Amazon

Bong Joon-ho has more reason to celebrate, with his film Parasite's Oscar wins propelling the movie to the top of Apple's iTunes and Amazon's sales charts.