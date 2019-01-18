In short: Netflix raises prices in US

Netflix raises prices in US

Netflix is bumping up subscription fees in the United States to help fund its huge outlay on fresh content.

All three of its plans will cost US$1 (S$1.36) to US$2 more, with the standard US$11 plan now at US$13 a month.

Beyonce drops Feyonce lawsuit

A lawsuit brought by Beyonce over the sale of "Feyonce" items to engaged couples has been dismissed at the singer's request. She had complained that the shirts, hoodies and other items sold by a Texas company under the name Feyonce infringed on her trademark rights and would confuse customers.