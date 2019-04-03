In short: Motley Crue back on albums chart with The Dirt

Motley Crue back on albums chart with The Dirt

Rockers Motley Crue have hit pay dirt, with a new Netflix biopic propelling them to the top 10 in the albums chart for the first time in more than a decade.

Their soundtrack to The Dirt, a drama based on a tell-all book on the band, opened at No. 10.

19 hurt at stampede at Nipsey Hussle's memorial

Nineteen people were injured after a stampede broke out on Monday at a memorial in Los Angeles for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle. He was shot dead on Sunday outside his clothing store.