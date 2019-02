Miranda Lambert is married

Country singer Miranda Lambert has revealed that she is married to policeman Brendan McLoughlin. They tied the knot last month, with no previous reports or sightings of them dating.

Alita: Battle Angel soars to the top of North American box office

Alita: Battle Angel won the fight to rule the North American box office over the weekend. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part came in second, while Isn't It Romantic claimed the No. 3 spot.