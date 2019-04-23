In short: Michelle Branch marries Black Keys' drummer

Michelle Branch marries Black Keys' drummer

Grammy winner Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney, rock band Black Keys' drummer, are married. The singer confirmed the ceremony took place last Saturday in New Orleans in an Instagram post.

Curse Of The Weeping Woman tops US Box Office

The Curse Of The Weeping Woman, the latest horror movie from some of the producers of the popular Conjuring series, topped the North American box office with US$26.5 million (S$36 million) over the weekend.

Shazam! took second spot while Breakthrough came in third.

Maho Yamaguchi to leave NGT48

Singer Maho Yamaguchi, from Japanese girl band NGT48, is leaving the idol group after she accused the management agency of covering up an assault against her by two men near her home in December. She told fans at a concert on Sunday that she will "graduate" from the group after holding a "graduation concert" on May 18.