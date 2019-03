How To Train Your Dragon tops box office

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World topped the North American box office for a second straight weekend. In second spot was A Madea Family Funeral. Alita: Battle Angel came in third.

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper's Shallow is No.1

The soundtrack from A Star Is Born returns to No. 1 on the Billboard album chart, boosted by single Shallow's capture of a Best Song Oscar.