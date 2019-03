George Michael's art collection raises $19m



A portrait titled (George) by Michael Craig-Martin from George Michael's collection. PHOTO: REUTERS



A charity auction of the late British singer George Michael's art collection has raised US$14.6 million (S$19.7 million).

Sammo Hung is film-maker in focus

Sammo Hung, 67, has been named the Film-maker in Focus at this year's Hong Kong International Film Festival. In addition to a book published of the actor-director's works, 10 of his films will also be shown at the event that started yesterday and will end on April 1.