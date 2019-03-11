In short: ETC member Tong Yek Suan dies

ETC member Tong Yek Suan dies

Local musician Tong Yek Suan, who rose to prominence in 1998 after performing a remix version of xinyao classic Xi Shui Chang Liu (Friendship Forever) with singers Joi Chua and Leelian Chua for National Day, died early yesterday at the age of 48. Tong was one of three members of the performing band The ETC. Her memorial service is held at Block 105 Aljunied Crescent till Thursday. The funeral is on Thursday.

The Simpsons shelves episode with MJ

The creators of The Simpsons have shelved one of the animated series' classic episodes because it features Michael Jackson's voice. Simpsons producers made the unanimous decision after viewing the bombshell documentary Leaving Neverland, which revives paedophilia accusations against the late megastar.

R. Kelly released after paying child support

Singer R. Kelly was released from a Chicago jail last Saturday after a child support payment of more than US$161,000 (S$218,800) was made to an ex-wife, ending his second incarceration in two weeks after a prior arrest on sex assault charges. The performer, 52, was arrested last Wednesday over the unpaid support for three children he has with Andrea Lee. According to Reuters, the Cook County Sheriff's Office had said he would have to pay the full amount to be freed.