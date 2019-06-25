In short: Elton John made a knight of the Legion of Honour in France

Elton John made a knight of the Legion of Honour in France

British pop star Elton John has been made a knight of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron, the DPA news agency reported. The 72-year-old rock legend was awarded France's highest civilian award for his artistic career and campaign for HIV prevention, Mr Macron said during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace last Friday.

Sir Elton was also knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.

Manager of music stars Tracy Chapman and Neil Young dies

Mr Elliot Roberts, who managed the careers of music stars Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Tracy Chapman and others, but was best known for his five-decade association with Neil Young, died last Friday in Los Angeles, The New York Times reported. He was 76. His company, Lookout Management, announced the death, but did not state a cause.