Ed Sheeran marries sweetheart

Singer Ed Sheeran has married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn (both below) in a "tiny winter wedding", The Sun newspaper reported.

A source said: "Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet - just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest."

Blackpink on Billboard cover

South Korean girl group Blackpink has scored another feat, making it to the cover of Billboard magazine's March edition.