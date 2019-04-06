In short: Beyonce to work with Adidas on merchandise

Beyonce to work with Adidas on merchandise

Adidas and pop star Beyonce have tied up to develop footwear and apparel, as the German brand seeks to reignite growth in its casual fashion line-up.

Sexual assault claim against rapper dropped

Rapper Nelly will face no further police action over a claim he sexually assaulted a fan after a show in Britain in 2017.

Chicago city to sue actor over hoax attack

The city of Chicago will sue actor Jussie Smollett if he does not pay the US$130,000 (S$176,000) cost of probing his alleged attack, which turned out to be a hoax.