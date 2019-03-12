In short: Another BTS in the works?

Another BTS in the works?

The management behind boyband BTS has teamed up with another South Korean entertainment company to roll out a new K-pop act. Auditions will be held in South Korea, Japan, the United States and other countries.

Chance The Rapper marries long-time girlfriend

Chance The Rapper, 25, married childhood sweetheart Kirsten Corley on Saturday, with the California ceremony drawing guests including reality-show celebrity Kim Kardasian and her husband, rapper Kanye West.

Julie Andrews to receive lifetime achievement award

English actress, singer and author Julie Andrews, 83, will get a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival, which will run from Aug 28 to Sept 7.