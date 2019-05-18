In short: Andy Lau, Boyzone Gigs Coming Up

Andy Lau, Boyzone Gigs Coming Up

Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau will hold four concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, from Sept 25 to 28, as part of his latest My Love Andy Lau World Tour. He last performed in Singapore 11 years ago.

Priority booking is available for American Express card members. General sales start from June 1 at 10am via Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888).

Irish boyband Boyzone will play for the last time in Singapore at The Star Theatre on June 12. The gig is part of Thank You & Goodnight, their global farewell tour, and the band have said that they will break up after the tour ends. Tickets from $108 to $328 are available through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com or call 6348-5555).