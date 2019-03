Alicia Keys writes book

Singer Alicia Keys is writing a book, More Myself, which is "part autobiography, and part narrative documentary". It will be published under Oprah Winfrey's book imprint, An Oprah Book, on Nov 5.

Spotify files complaint against Apple Streaming service

Spotify has filed a complaint with European regulators, accusing Apple of using its App Store to squash companies that compete with the latter's offerings, including Apple Music.