In short: Actor Alain Delon resting after stroke

Actor Alain Delon resting after stroke

Legendary French actor Alain Delon, 83, suffered a stroke a few weeks ago and is currently "resting" in Switzerland, his eldest son Anthony Delon said on Thursday. The actor, known for his roles in films such as The Swimming Pool (1969) and Purple Noon (1960), received an honorary Palme D'or award at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May.

Cuba Gooding Jr to go on trial in groping case

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr, 51, will go on trial over accusations he groped a woman in New York after a court dismissed his plea to have the case thrown out. He could face up to a year in prison if convicted of the incident in a Manhattan bar on a night out in June.