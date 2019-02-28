Despacito sets YouTube record

The mega-hit Despacito by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi has become the most watched video ever on YouTube with more than six billion views, said the Google-owned service on Tuesday.

Shakira accused of tax evasion

Colombian singer Shakira has been called to appear in a Spanish court on June 12 to face accusations of failing to pay €14.5 million (S$22.3 million) in tax, the court in the Catalonia region said on Tuesday.

Talk Talk lead singer dies

Mark Hollis, lead singer and main songwriter of 1980s pop band Talk Talk, has died age 64, his ex-manager said on Tuesday.