John Krasinski is returning to direct an as-yet-untitled sequel to 2018 blockbuster A Quiet Place. Stars Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are in talks to reprise their characters in the horror film.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 25, 2019, with the headline 'In Short'. Print Edition | Subscribe
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.