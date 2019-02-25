In Short

Published
1 hour ago

Sequel to A Quiet Place in the works

 John Krasinski is returning to direct an as-yet-untitled sequel to 2018 blockbuster A Quiet Place. Stars Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are in talks to reprise their characters in the horror film.

