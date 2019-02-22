Empire actor charged over false report

Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged by the police with filing a false report over an alleged assault by two men in Chicago last month. Media reports later emerged that he could have staged the attack.

Netflix to stream Chinese hit film

The Wandering Earth, China's second-highest grossing film, will play on Netflix, building on the sci-fi movie's success. The streaming service will translate the film into 28 languages.

Hemsworth to play Hulk Hogan in biopic

Chris Hemsworth is set to portray wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in a biopic. The face of the then World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s, he took on memorable rivals, including Andre the Giant, in the ring.