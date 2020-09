Mandarin-dubbed Mulan to open on Friday at selected cinemas

Walt Disney's movie Mulan, which has grossed over $2 million at the local box office, will see a Mandarin-dubbed version released in cinemas starting this Friday at selected cinema locations.

Th Mandarin version will run alongside the English version currently playing in cinemas.

Original cast members who are involved in the dubbed version include Liu Yifei (Mulan), Gong Li (Xianniang), Jet Li (Emperor) and Cheng Pei-pei (Matchmaker).