BTS to release new English single

K-pop band BTS will be releasing a new English single on Aug 21, the group announced on Sunday. The digital single is the prelude to a new album slated for release in the second half of the year.

Taylor Swift sets new Spotify record

Taylor Swift's latest album, Folklore, which was released last Friday, had more than 80 million global Spotify streams on the day of its release, setting a record for the biggest album debut for a female artist on the music platform. The indie-folk album was also the biggest streaming debut of the year on Spotify.