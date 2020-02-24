Billie Eilish tops charts

Teenage pop star Billie Eilish scored another record last Friday as her new single enjoyed the biggest opening week of all time for a James Bond theme in the British charts, Agence France-Presse reported.

No Time To Die went straight to No. 1, according to the Official Singles Chart, becoming the 18-year-old's first British chart-topper.

Baby Yoda to hit stores

Baby Yoda toys from Walt Disney's streaming TV hit The Mandalorian will reach store shelves next month, the company said, after missing the holiday shopping season last year.

The character, officially called The Child, but which has been dubbed Baby Yoda by fans, is the breakout star of the Star Wars-themed show on the Disney+ subscription streaming service, Reuters reported.