Birds Of Prey soars to No. 1 at North American box officeSuperhero film Birds Of Prey netted an estimated US$33.3 million (S$46.2 million) to lead the North American box office over the weekend. Robert Conrad dies of heart failureRobert Conrad, a television tough guy best known for his lead role in 1960s series The Wild Wild West, died of heart failure last Saturday at age 84.