Ariana Grande tops Billboard again

Ariana Grande has scored her fourth career No. 1 album after Thank U, Next topped the Billboard chart this week.

At No. 2 and No. 3 are movie soundtracks, with A Star Is Born ahead of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Actor Zhai Tianlin loses doctorate

First, Peking University's management school expelled him. Now, the Beijing Film Academy has revoked the doctoral degree of Chinese actor Zhai Tianlin after he was found to have committed academic misconduct, it announced yesterday.

Jonas Brothers reunite, B.A.P. split

American rockers Jonas Brothers are planning a reunion after splitting up in 2013. The three siblings reportedly have met in London to iron out details, including calling their new venture just Jonas.

Over in K-pop, boyband B.A.P. are calling it a day after seven years, with the members not signing a fresh deal with their management firm.