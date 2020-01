PARASITE WINS AGAIN

Bong Joon-ho's social-satire movie Parasite has won Film of the Year and Director of the Year prizes at the 40th London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

RONALDO'S INSTAGRAM HITS 200 MILLION

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed more than 200 million followers to top Instagram's most-followed list.

In second and third spots are singer Ariana Grande (173 million) and actor Dwayne Johnson (170 million).