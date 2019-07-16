Spider-Man sticks to box-office top spot

Spider-Man: Far From Home held on to the top spot in North America over the weekend, with US$45.3 million (S$61.4 million).

Toy Story 4 took second spot with US$20.7 million, while thriller Crawl opened in third place with US$12 million.

Ed Sheeran marries childhood sweetheart

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he is married to his childhood sweetheart, Ms Cherry Seaborn, who is in her late 20s.

The singer-songwriter, 28, made the revelation in an interview about his new album.