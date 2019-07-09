T.O.P promises to make amends

T.O.P's first online post after completing his military stint over the weekend sees him apologising for past behaviour and promising to make amends. The BigBang rapper is under a suspended jail sentence for drug-taking.

Spidey rules at North American box office

Spider-Man: Far From Home soared at the North American box office over the weekend, netting US$93.6 million (S$127 million). Toy Story 4 took second spot with US$34.3 million while Yesterday came in at No. 3, with US$10.8 million.