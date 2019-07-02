David Foster ties the knot

Singer-actress Katharine McPhee, 35, and producer David Foster, 69, tied the knot in London over the weekend.

"Exactly 13 years ago, my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released.

"Today, I'm marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it?" McPhee wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian's trademark tussle

The mayor of Kyoto in Japan has written to Kim Kardashian, asking the reality-televsion star to reconsider her decision to use "kimono" to trademark her shapewear.

Other critics have slammed the wife of rapper Kanye West of cultural appropriation.

Toy Story 4 is No. 1 in North American box office

Toy Story 4 topped the North American box office over the weekend, earning US$57.9 million (S$78.4 million).

Horror sequel Annabelle Comes Home was at No. 2 with US$20.4 million, while Yesterday, revolving around the music of The Beatles, came in third with US$17 million.