Jonas Brothers' new album at No. 1

The Jonas Brothers have a No. 1 album for the first time in a decade, thanks to a bundling deal that tied copies of the album to tickets for their reunion tour.

Happiness Begins is the American boy band's first studio album since 2009.

Megadeth's Mustaine has throat cancer

Dave Mustaine, 57, singer-guitarist in American metal band Megadeth, has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

He posted online that his doctors have come up with a treatment plan that has a 90 per cent success rate.