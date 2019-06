Director Franco Zeffirelli dies

Italian film and opera legend Franco Zeffirelli died last Saturday at age 96 at his home in Rome.

Globally, he is best known for directing a 1968 film version of Shakespeare's Romeo And Juliet, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Golden Lion award for director Pedro Almodovar

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will receive a Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival this year, organisers said.