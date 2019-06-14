Bryan Singer pays $205,000 to settle rape case

Bryan Singer has agreed to pay US$150,000 (S$205,000) to settle a rape accusation. A man said the director sexually assaulted him during a 2003 Seattle yacht party when he was 17.

Principal plagiarises actor's speech

A high-school principal in West Virginia in the United States has been suspended for five days without pay. He delivered a graduation speech that lifted heavily from actor Ashton Kutcher's 2013 Teen Choice Awards speech.

Bieber kidding about fighting Cruise

Singer Justin Bieber said he was just playing around when he challenged actor Tom Cruise to a fight in a Twitter post on Sunday.