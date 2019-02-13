Grammy viewership holds steady

Viewership for the Grammy Awards held steady on Sunday night, drawing an American audience of 19.9 million people, according to Nielsen.

That was slightly better than the 19.8 million viewers who tuned in last year.

Cardi B thanks dead rocker by mistake

Maybe Cardi B's mind was a bit fuzzy after one drink too many as she celebrated her Best Rap Album Grammy win on Sunday.

Among the people the rapper thanked for congratulating her was Tom Petty, but the rocker died in 2017.