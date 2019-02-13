In Short

Published
Feb 13, 2019, 5:00 am SGT

Grammy viewership holds steady

Viewership for the Grammy Awards held steady on Sunday night, drawing an American audience of 19.9 million people, according to Nielsen.

That was slightly better than the 19.8 million viewers who tuned in last year.

Cardi B thanks dead rocker by mistake

Maybe Cardi B's mind was a bit fuzzy after one drink too many as she celebrated her Best Rap Album Grammy win on Sunday.

Among the people the rapper thanked for congratulating her was Tom Petty, but the rocker died in 2017.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 13, 2019, with the headline 'In Short'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content