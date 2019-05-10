In short

Published
48 min ago

FIRST FEMALE GRAMMY PRESIDENT

The Grammy Awards, under scrutiny over gender equality, has named its first female president.

She is Ms Deborah Dugan, former chief of RED, a non-profit group co-founded by U2 singer Bono that works to combat Aids and other diseases in Africa.

RAMBO 5 IS COMING

Sylvester Stallone is set to unveil teaser images of Rambo 5 at the Cannes film festival this month.

LED ZEPPELIN GET TOGETHER

Surviving members of Led Zeppelin will come together for a documentary honouring the 50th anniversary of the iconic rock band.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2019, with the headline 'In short'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content