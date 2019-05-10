FIRST FEMALE GRAMMY PRESIDENT

The Grammy Awards, under scrutiny over gender equality, has named its first female president.

She is Ms Deborah Dugan, former chief of RED, a non-profit group co-founded by U2 singer Bono that works to combat Aids and other diseases in Africa.

RAMBO 5 IS COMING

Sylvester Stallone is set to unveil teaser images of Rambo 5 at the Cannes film festival this month.

LED ZEPPELIN GET TOGETHER

Surviving members of Led Zeppelin will come together for a documentary honouring the 50th anniversary of the iconic rock band.