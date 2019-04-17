Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, accused of paying a US$500,000 (S$680,000) bribe to secure their daughters' entry into a prestigious California university, have pleaded not guilty.

Aretha Franklin earns posthumous Pulitzer Prize

Aretha Franklin was awarded a posthumous special citation from the Pulitzer Prize committee on Monday, placing the soul titan in a prestigious class of musicians previously recognised, including Duke Ellington and Hank Williams.

Madonna's new album is Madame X

Madonna, who teased fans last week about Madame X, has revealed that the name is the title of her new album.

Seungri may be arrested

Police may seek an arrest warrant for Seungri after finding evidence that eight women were hired to provide sexual services at the singer's birthday bash in the Philippines in 2017.