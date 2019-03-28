Jordan Chan to hold first concert here in May

Cantonese pop singer-actor Jordan Chan will be performing at his first solo concert in Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa on May 11.

Tickets for Jordan Chan Stop Angry Tour In Singapore are priced from $88 to $188, excluding Sistic booking fees and handling charges. Tickets can be purchased from Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg) and Resorts World Theatre Box Office.

Singer Scott Walker dies at 76

Scott Walker, a teenage idol in Britain in the 1960s, died last Friday in London. He was 76. Walker was part of the American pop group, The Walker Brothers. He later immersed himself in experimental music that influenced artists like David Bowie and Radiohead.

His record label, 4AD, said he died of cancer. He had been living in England since the 1960s, The New York Times reported.