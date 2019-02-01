Meghan Markle not returning to Suits

The creator of Suits has all but ruled out a cameo by Meghan Markle, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, in the final season of the American legal drama series, according to website Entertainment Tonight.

"We're not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us," Mr Aaron Korsh said at the Television Critics Association press tour. "I would love it but I think chances are pretty close to zero."

Police seek suspects in Smollett assault case

Chicago police said on Wednesday that they were looking for two "potential persons of interest" spotted on a surveillance camera as part of their investigation into the attack on American actor-singer Jussie Smollett, who said he had been assaulted by two people yelling racial and homophobic slurs, The New York Times reported.

The statement came after detectives reviewed hundreds of hours of video over a day and a half as they tried to solve what they were calling a possible hate crime.

Ariana Grande's ode to barbecue

Ariana Grande's attempt to ink an ode to her hit single 7 Rings backfired on Wednesday, after social media quickly chimed in to tell the American pop star that the Japanese characters on her palm tattoo actually translated to "shichirin" - a small charcoal grill.

Grande, 25, had posted a now-deleted photo of the new body art on Instagram before her fans pointed out the error, Agence France-Presse reported.