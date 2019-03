Mel B slept with Geri Halliwell

Spice Girls' Mel B admits she once had sex with bandmate Geri Halliwell, adding that "she's going to hate me".

Paul Surridge to step down from Roberto Cavalli

Paul Surridge confirms rumours that he is quitting as creative director of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli.

Kang Daniel battles agency to void contract

Kang Daniel's agency says it is fighting attempts by the K-pop singer to void his contract.