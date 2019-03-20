Maker of Michael Jackson documentary hits out at fans

Dan Reed, the maker of the Leaving Neverland documentary, hit out at Michael Jackson fans on Monday for the "vile and absurd" attacks on two men who say the singer abused them for years.

Last week, fan groups said they were bringing a case against Mr Wade Robson and Mr James Safechuck in the French courts for "sullying" Jackson's memory.

'King of the surf guitar' dies

Dick Dale, who became known as "king of the surf guitar" with a twangy rapid-fire, reverberation-heavy sound that he said re-created what he heard in his head while riding the waves, has died aged 81, his former bass player, Sam Bolle, told Reuters.

Dale, whose work included the 1962 hit, Misirlou, that was featured in the film Pulp Fiction (1994), died last Saturday night.