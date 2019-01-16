Missy Elliot first rapper in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, making her the first female hip-hop artist to be lauded.

Other honourees include Yusuf Islam (better known as Cat Stevens), John Prine and Jack Tempchin.

R. Kelly 'threatened' his accuser

A woman who sued R. Kelly, accusing the R&B star of knowingly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease and false imprisonment, said he had threatened her.

A lawyer for Ms Faith Rodgers, 20, said she faced "efforts to intimidate and retaliate" from Kelly after she filed a lawsuit now pending in New York's Supreme Court.