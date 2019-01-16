In Short

Published
10 min ago

Missy Elliot first rapper in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, making her the first female hip-hop artist to be lauded.

Other honourees include Yusuf Islam (better known as Cat Stevens), John Prine and Jack Tempchin.

R. Kelly 'threatened' his accuser

A woman who sued R. Kelly, accusing the R&B star of knowingly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease and false imprisonment, said he had threatened her.

A lawyer for Ms Faith Rodgers, 20, said she faced "efforts to intimidate and retaliate" from Kelly after she filed a lawsuit now pending in New York's Supreme Court.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 16, 2019, with the headline 'In Short'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content