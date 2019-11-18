'I'm not really sure what is going on,' says Ariana Grande who has been ill for over 3 weeks

Ariana Grande is ill but what is most sickening for the singer is that she is "not really sure what is going on".

On Sunday (Nov 17), Grande, who is on a world tour, had to cancel her concert in Lexington, Kentucky.

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight.

"I am so sad and sorry. I'm so upset but of course, obviously, you will be refunded," she apologised in an Instagram video.

It also showed her using a device to help her breathe.

People magazine reported that Grande, 26, has not been in good health for more than three weeks.

"I've been sick since the last London show. I don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain... and it's difficult to breathe during the show," she revealed in an online post on Saturday (Nov 16).

"I'm on all the meds, getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through."

There is no word yet if her show on Tuesday (Nov 19) in Atlanta can proceed but she has received advice from veteran singer Barbra Streisand to bounce back quickly.

"Take a strong vitamin C drink with some Manuka honey, and of course get some chicken soup," the 77-year-old tweeted.