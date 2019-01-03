Jacky Wu: 'I'm much more hardworking than Andy Lau'

Jacky Wu runs several businesses, including restaurants, gyms and an artist management company.
ST PHOTO: AILEEN TEO
Jacky Wu declares himself the most hardworking guy in show business. He hosts three variety shows, has a concert lined up in May and runs several businesses

Taiwanese entertainer Jacky Wu is one of the most successful and well-known variety show hosts in Chinese-language entertainment. Yet, he has led an "unhappy life", he says.

Speaking to The Straits Times and other Singapore media recently, he says in Mandarin: "I have spent too much of my time just working and earning money and for what? I have not been able to enjoy life."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2019, with the headline ''I'm much more hardworking than Andy Lau''. Print Edition | Subscribe
