iKON liken S'pore fans to 'beautiful' Siloso Beach

Fans of South Korean boyband iKON were in for a treat on Thursday when they turned up the heat with spirited performances of their hit songs at Resorts World Theatre in Resorts World Sentosa.

The group of seven was in town as part of Samsung's Unleash Next Gen Bold event, where the latest Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones were unveiled.

At the invite-only event, the band performed to an audience of more than 1,500 adoring fans, many of whom held official iKON lightsticks, turning the theatre into a sea of luminous red.

Decked out in grey and black suits, the iKON members kicked off their 40-minute appearance with the 2018 hit Love Scenario, with the fans chanting along to the chorus.

During a 20-minute Q&A session, they fielded questions about the Galaxy S10+ smartphone, demonstrated their "flossing" dance moves and showed off goofy selfie expressions.

When asked what words they would use to describe their Singapore fans, member Kim Jin-hwan likened them to Siloso Beach on Sentosa.

The 25-year-old said: "Siloso Beach is a beautiful beach and I think our Singaporean fans are just as beautiful, or even more beautiful."

The group capped the night with the heart-pumping Killing Me (2018) and Bling Bling (2017), as many fans rose to their feet to sing along.

The band effortlessly worked the crowd, with member Song Yun-hyeong, 24, pausing to take selfies with fans.

Even though the group performed only three songs, many of the fans were satisfied.

One of them, undergraduate Ng An Ning, 23, said: "It's my first time seeing them and it's really exciting because I never thought I'd ever get to see them live."